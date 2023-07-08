    বাংলা

    Accidents claim 340 lives during Eid-ul-Azha travels

    Trucks, pickups, and covered vans were involved in the highest number of accidents

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 8 July 2023, 07:20 AM
    Updated : 8 July 2023, 07:20 AM

    At least 340 people have died and 569 were injured in 312 travel accidents during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

    Of these, 299 people were killed and 544 injured in road accidents. As many as 25 people were killed and 10 wounded in train accidents, while 16 people were killed, 15 injured, and 6 went missing in boat accidents.

    Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, secretary general of the Passenger Welfare Association of Bangladesh, presented the report at a press briefing on Saturday.

    The road accident monitoring cell of the association took into account accidents that took place between Jun 22 and Jul 6. It prepared the report by monitoring news published in popular and reliable national dailies, regional dailies, and online dailies.

    According to the report, road accidents have fallen by 15.16 percent, fatalities by 33.11 percent, and injuries by 42.27 percent year-on-year.

    “Despite the existence of a new Road Transport Act, the lack of research on road safety, errors in identifying culprits of road accidents, weak investigation procedures, and various other reasons have led to a severe deterioration of road safety,” said Mozammel.

    The highest number of accidents during Eid was caused by trucks, pickups, and covered vans, according to the report.

