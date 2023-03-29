Death toll of Bangladeshi pilgrims in Saudi bus crash rises to 13

Another five Bangladeshi nationals were identified among the 22 Umrah pilgrims who died in a fiery bus crash in Saudi Arabia's southwestern Asir province bordering Yemen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

A total of 13 Bangladeshi Umrah pilgrims were identified among the dead, foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said, citing the Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

The recently identified dead are Sifat Ullah from Cox's Bazar's Moheshkhali, Gias Hamid from Cumilla's Debidwar, Mohammad Nazmul from Jashore's Kotwali, Rony from Jashore, and Mohammad Hossain from Cox's Bazar.

Saudi national broadcaster Al Ekhbariya said the bus carrying Umrah pilgrims was heading to Makkah from Khamis Mushait. The accident occurred at around 4 pm in the southwestern Asir province on Monday.