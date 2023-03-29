    বাংলা

    Death toll of Bangladeshi pilgrims in Saudi bus crash rises to 13

    A total of 47 passengers were on the bus, of which 35 were from Bangladesh

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 March 2023, 07:52 AM
    Updated : 29 March 2023, 07:52 AM

    Another five Bangladeshi nationals were identified among the 22 Umrah pilgrims who died in a fiery bus crash in Saudi Arabia's southwestern Asir province bordering Yemen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

    A total of 13 Bangladeshi Umrah pilgrims were identified among the dead, foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said, citing the Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

    The recently identified dead are Sifat Ullah from Cox's Bazar's Moheshkhali, Gias Hamid from Cumilla's Debidwar, Mohammad Nazmul from Jashore's Kotwali, Rony from Jashore, and Mohammad Hossain from Cox's Bazar.

    Saudi national broadcaster Al Ekhbariya said the bus carrying Umrah pilgrims was heading to Makkah from Khamis Mushait. The accident occurred at around 4 pm in the southwestern Asir province on Monday.

    The bus hit a bridge, overturned, and burst into flames, leaving many injured as the vehicle's brakes failed.

    A total of 47 passengers were on the bus, of which 35 were from Bangladesh, an official at the consulate said on Tuesday. The consulate received confirmation on the death of eight Bangladeshi passengers on Tuesday and was attempting to learn the other victims' conditions.

    " At least five of the 12 passengers of different nationalities were identified as Bangladeshis, and seven Bangladeshis were found injured at different hospitals," Seheli Sabrin said.

    The foreign ministry also said the authorities confirmed that 13 Bangladeshis were undergoing treatment at different Saudi hospitals. Four other Bangladeshis had already left hospitals after treatment.

    RELATED STORIES
    Photo courtesy of Al-Arabiya
    8 Bangladeshis among 22 dead in Saudi bus crash
    Among the 47 passengers, 35 were from Bangladesh, says an official at the consulate in Jeddah
    20 Hajj pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia accident
    20 Hajj pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia accident
    At least 29 others have been injured in the accident
    Saudi Minister of State and National Security Adviser Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, meets the Iranian Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi, in Beijing, China, March 10, 2023.
    Iran, Saudi to resume ties after years of hostility
    A deal is announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between the two rival Middle East powers
    Saudi Arabia arrests diplomats, Bangladeshis in recruitment scam
    Saudi arrests Bangladeshis in recruitment scam
    The arrestees include Bangladeshi resident Mohammed Nasser Uddin Noor, the owner of a recruitment office

    Opinion

    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley