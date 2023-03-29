Death toll of Bangladeshi pilgrims in Saudi bus crash rises to 13

Another five Bangladeshi nationals were identified among the 22 Umrah pilgrims who died in a fiery bus crash in Saudi Arabia's southwestern Asir province bordering Yemen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
A total of 13 Bangladeshi Umrah pilgrims were identified among the dead, foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said, citing the Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia.
The recently identified dead are Sifat Ullah from Cox's Bazar's Moheshkhali, Gias Hamid from Cumilla's Debidwar, Mohammad Nazmul from Jashore's Kotwali, Rony from Jashore, and Mohammad Hossain from Cox's Bazar.
Saudi national broadcaster Al Ekhbariya said the bus carrying Umrah pilgrims was heading to Makkah from Khamis Mushait. The accident occurred at around 4 pm in the southwestern Asir province on Monday.
The bus hit a bridge, overturned, and burst into flames, leaving many injured as the vehicle's brakes failed.
A total of 47 passengers were on the bus, of which 35 were from Bangladesh, an official at the consulate said on Tuesday. The consulate received confirmation on the death of eight Bangladeshi passengers on Tuesday and was attempting to learn the other victims' conditions.
" At least five of the 12 passengers of different nationalities were identified as Bangladeshis, and seven Bangladeshis were found injured at different hospitals," Seheli Sabrin said.
The foreign ministry also said the authorities confirmed that 13 Bangladeshis were undergoing treatment at different Saudi hospitals. Four other Bangladeshis had already left hospitals after treatment.