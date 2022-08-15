Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu on National Mourning Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on National Mourning Day, marking the anniversary of his death.

The prime minister placed a wreath at the foot of the Father of the Nation's portrait at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi's Road No. 32 at 6:30 am on Monday.

A contingent of the armed forces accorded a state salute to a mournful bugle call as Hasina stood in solemn silence.

Afterwards, prayers were offered for the salvation of Bangabandhu and the other victims of the carnage on Aug 15, 1975.

Later, Hasina, in her capacity as the Awami League chief, led senior party leaders in paying tribute to Bangabandhu.