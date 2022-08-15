    বাংলা

    Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu on National Mourning Day

    The prime minister remembers her father and the other members of her family who were massacred on Aug 15, 1975, the darkest chapter in the country’s history

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 15 August 2022, 04:29 AM
    Updated : 15 August 2022, 04:29 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on National Mourning Day, marking the anniversary of his death.

    The prime minister placed a wreath at the foot of the Father of the Nation's portrait at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi's Road No. 32 at 6:30 am on Monday.

    A contingent of the armed forces accorded a state salute to a mournful bugle call as Hasina stood in solemn silence.

    Afterwards, prayers were offered for the salvation of Bangabandhu and the other victims of the carnage on Aug 15, 1975.

    Later, Hasina, in her capacity as the Awami League chief, led senior party leaders in paying tribute to Bangabandhu.

    After the prime minister paid her respects, the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum premises was opened to the public. Apart from various social, political and cultural organisations, thousands of people stood in line to pay their respects to the architect of Bangladesh's independence.

    On Aug 15, 1975, a group of rogue army officers brutally assassinated Bangabandhu along with most of his family at his Dhanmondi 32 residence. Neither Bangabandhu’s 10-year-old son Sheikh Russell, nor nephew Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni’s pregnant wife Arzoo Moni, was spared during the carnage.

    Besides Moni, the other victims included Bangabandhu’s wife Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, brother Sheikh Naser, brother-in-law Abdur Rab Serniabat, sons Sheikh Kamal and Sheikh Jamal, and daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal.

    Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana survived the massacre as they were in Europe at the time.

    Bangabandhu was buried in his hometown Gopalganj’s Tungipara and the others at the Banani graveyard.

    Hasina later went to Banani to offer her respects to her slain family members at their graves.

    She will later travel to Tungipara to pay tribute to her father at his final resting place.

    To commemorate the day, the national flag is being flown at half-mast, while special prayer services have been arranged at mosques, temples, churches and pagodas.

    Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other private television stations will broadcast special programmes on the day.

    RELATED STORIES
    Train services from Dhaka to north resume after 11 hours of shutdown
    Train services to north resume after 11 hours
    Three compartments of Drutojan Express train from Dhaka veered off tracks in the Dhirashram area of Gazipur city on Sunday night
    Bangladesh is mourning its founding father Bangabandhu on 1975 carnage anniversary
    Bangladesh mourning its founding father
    Not only did Bangladesh lose the Father of the Nation in the massacre, but it also started a journey backwards, plunging into the darkness of Pakistan-style military rules
    New managing directors appointed to state-owned Sonali, Agrani, Rupali banks
    New MDs at Sonali, Agrani, Rupali banks
    The deputy managing director of Sonali Bank replaces Shams-Ul Islam as Agrani Bank MD
    Doctors say Natore teacher, who married a college student, died by suicide
    Natore teacher died by suicide: doctors
    Khairun Nahar caused a stir by marrying a college student

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher