Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu on National Mourning Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on National Mourning Day, marking the anniversary of his death.
The prime minister placed a wreath at the foot of the Father of the Nation's portrait at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi's Road No. 32 at 6:30 am on Monday.
A contingent of the armed forces accorded a state salute to a mournful bugle call as Hasina stood in solemn silence.
Afterwards, prayers were offered for the salvation of Bangabandhu and the other victims of the carnage on Aug 15, 1975.
Later, Hasina, in her capacity as the Awami League chief, led senior party leaders in paying tribute to Bangabandhu.
After the prime minister paid her respects, the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum premises was opened to the public. Apart from various social, political and cultural organisations, thousands of people stood in line to pay their respects to the architect of Bangladesh's independence.
On Aug 15, 1975, a group of rogue army officers brutally assassinated Bangabandhu along with most of his family at his Dhanmondi 32 residence. Neither Bangabandhu’s 10-year-old son Sheikh Russell, nor nephew Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni’s pregnant wife Arzoo Moni, was spared during the carnage.
Besides Moni, the other victims included Bangabandhu’s wife Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, brother Sheikh Naser, brother-in-law Abdur Rab Serniabat, sons Sheikh Kamal and Sheikh Jamal, and daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal.
Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana survived the massacre as they were in Europe at the time.
Bangabandhu was buried in his hometown Gopalganj’s Tungipara and the others at the Banani graveyard.
Hasina later went to Banani to offer her respects to her slain family members at their graves.
She will later travel to Tungipara to pay tribute to her father at his final resting place.
To commemorate the day, the national flag is being flown at half-mast, while special prayer services have been arranged at mosques, temples, churches and pagodas.
Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other private television stations will broadcast special programmes on the day.