Rohingya suspect ARSA behind devastating fire at Cox’s Bazar Ukhiya camp

Some Rohingya at the Balukhali Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya believe the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army or ARSA could have masterminded the devastating fire that swept through the camp.

While the shanties in Block-D were burning, some ‘unidentified people’ were seen setting fire to Block-C shanties and fleeing the scene by melding into the panicked crowd, said Johura Begum, a 48-year-old Rohingya woman.

“Those who set fire to the camp were not residents but outsiders. They torched Abdul Hamid’s house in Block-C and fled the scene quickly,” Johura said, adding she saw them ‘fleeing immediately’ after setting the fire.