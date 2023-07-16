    বাংলা

    RAB arrests Kutub Uddin, a suspected war criminal, in Gazipur

    Kutub Uddin has been accused of multiple crimes against humanity, including the killing of freedom fighters, arson attacks, and rape in Mymensingh’s Ishwarganj

    Published : 16 July 2023, 07:03 AM
    Updated : 16 July 2023, 07:03 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a suspect wanted for committing multiple crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.

    The suspect, identified as 70-year-old Kutub Uddin, alias Kutub Ali Ansari, was arrested in Gazipur on Saturday after spending the last two years in hiding, the RAB said in a statement.

    During the Liberation War, Kutub and his accomplices were involved in various atrocities, including the killing of freedom fighters, arson attacks on houses and other properties, and the torture of people in Mymensingh's Itulia village. They were also accused of aiding the Pakistani occupation force.

    He was implicated in a war crimes case filed with the International Crimes Tribunal in 2020. The tribunal later issued an arrest warrant for Kutub on Oct 21, 2021.

    After the warrant was issued, Kutub went on the run, taking on different disguises to evade capture, according to the RAB.

