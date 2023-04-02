Cyclone forecast in April with heavy rains in northeast Bangladesh

There is a possibility of a cyclone this month with flash floods looming on northeastern Bangladesh by the end of the month, forecasters warn.
The forecast for the month said two-three moderate heatwaves might sweep along the country in the coming days along with nor’westers.
Md Azizur Rahman, director of the Met Office, said regions of the country might experience mild to moderate hailstorms with thunder for three-five days this month and intense nor’wester one or two days.
“One or two lows might occur on the Bay of Bengal this month, one of which might transform into a cyclone.”
Many places of the country are already going through intense winds and heat with Baishakh, the first Bengali month of summer, still 12 days away.
RAINS TO LESSEN IN 24 HOURS
Dhaka and some other regions of the country continued to experience thundershowers with stormy winds over the past three days.
The rains are likely to lessen over the next 72 hours, says meteorologist Omar Faruk.
The diminishing rainfall might be accompanied by a rise in the heat. The temperatures of day and night might rise by one or two degrees Celsius on Monday.
The highest rainfall, 43mm, over the past 24 hours was recorded in Sitakunda while Teknaf registered the highest temperature, 33 degrees Celsius.
According to the forecast for the next 24 hours, rains or thundershowers with gusty or stormy winds might occur in some places in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and a couple of regions in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal.