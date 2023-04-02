Cyclone forecast in April with heavy rains in northeast Bangladesh

There is a possibility of a cyclone this month with flash floods looming on northeastern Bangladesh by the end of the month, forecasters warn.

The forecast for the month said two-three moderate heatwaves might sweep along the country in the coming days along with nor’westers.

Md Azizur Rahman, director of the Met Office, said regions of the country might experience mild to moderate hailstorms with thunder for three-five days this month and intense nor’wester one or two days.

“One or two lows might occur on the Bay of Bengal this month, one of which might transform into a cyclone.”

Many places of the country are already going through intense winds and heat with Baishakh, the first Bengali month of summer, still 12 days away.