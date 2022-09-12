Hit by daylong gas outages, customers surround Titas office in Narayanganj

Hundreds of protesting customers demanding uninterrupted gas supply have surrounded the regional office of the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company in Narayanganj.

Having gathered in Chashara on a call from an organisation called “Amra Narayanganjbashi” on Monday, the protesters complained that different areas of the district are suffering gas outages from early morning to midnight every day.

Gas supply resumes after midnight and is cut again before daybreak. The daylong supply cut is occurring regardless of the customers paying their monthly bills, protesters claimed.