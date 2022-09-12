Hit by daylong gas outages, customers surround Titas office in Narayanganj

Hundreds of protesting customers demanding uninterrupted gas supply have surrounded the regional office of the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company in Narayanganj.
Having gathered in Chashara on a call from an organisation called “Amra Narayanganjbashi” on Monday, the protesters complained that different areas of the district are suffering gas outages from early morning to midnight every day.
Gas supply resumes after midnight and is cut again before daybreak. The daylong supply cut is occurring regardless of the customers paying their monthly bills, protesters claimed.
During the protests on Monday, Narayanganj Press Club President Mahbubur Rahman Masum said there was no gas supply in any households there. “Only those suffering realise the struggle.”
Masum said the crisis was created by “syndicates of large groups of industries”. Pointing at companies like Bashundhara and Fresh, he said: “If we get no gas, we’ll buy cylinders and LPG. That’s what they want.”
The demonstrators accused Titas officials of corruption and demanded that all illegal connections in the districts be severed as soon as possible.
The protesters said the movement will continue and grow larger unless an uninterrupted gas supply is provided. They also threatened to go on a strike if the situation calls for it.
On Sunday, the locals of Ward No. 15 in Narayanganj city forwarded a memorandum to the regional general manager of Titas. They also staged a human-chain demonstration at the Upazila council demanding gas supply at the port.