    বাংলা

    Hit by daylong gas outages, customers surround Titas office in Narayanganj

    Different areas of the district are going through gas outages from morning to midnight

    Narayanganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Sept 2022, 01:31 PM
    Updated : 12 Sept 2022, 01:31 PM

    Hundreds of protesting customers demanding uninterrupted gas supply have surrounded the regional office of the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company in Narayanganj.

    Having gathered in Chashara on a call from an organisation called “Amra Narayanganjbashi” on Monday, the protesters complained that different areas of the district are suffering gas outages from early morning to midnight every day.

    Gas supply resumes after midnight and is cut again before daybreak. The daylong supply cut is occurring regardless of the customers paying their monthly bills, protesters claimed.

    During the protests on Monday, Narayanganj Press Club President Mahbubur Rahman Masum said there was no gas supply in any households there. “Only those suffering realise the struggle.”

    Masum said the crisis was created by “syndicates of large groups of industries”. Pointing at companies like Bashundhara and Fresh, he said: “If we get no gas, we’ll buy cylinders and LPG. That’s what they want.”

    The demonstrators accused Titas officials of corruption and demanded that all illegal connections in the districts be severed as soon as possible.

    The protesters said the movement will continue and grow larger unless an uninterrupted gas supply is provided. They also threatened to go on a strike if the situation calls for it.

    On Sunday, the locals of Ward No. 15 in Narayanganj city forwarded a memorandum to the regional general manager of Titas. They also staged a human-chain demonstration at the Upazila council demanding gas supply at the port.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh to open HSC exams on Nov 6; tests to run for 2 hours
    HSC exams to begin on Nov 6
    Bangla first paper test will be held on the opening day
    Ex-SP Babul Akter seeks assurance of security in jail after 'illegal' search of cell
    Babul Akter seeks assurance of security in jail
    The former superintendent of police, suspected of masterminding his wife’s murder, accused a police officer of breaching the jail code to conduct a search of his cell
    Bangladesh reports 421 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 421 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,015,308 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,334
    Bangladesh always stands ready to uphold world peace, says Hasina
    Bangladesh stands ready to uphold world peace: PM
    Bangladesh's military will continue to play a significant role in global peacekeeping operations under the UN, she says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher