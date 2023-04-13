    বাংলা

    Four autorickshaw passengers die as bus hits their vehicle in Chattogram

    Local journalists present at the scene identified three victims

    Published : 13 April 2023, 04:54 AM
    At least four people died on Thursday as a bus collided with an autorickshaw in Chattogarm’s Boalkhali.

    Local journalists present at the scene identified three victims as Babul Dey, 60, Md Selim, 45, and Anjana Begum. Police confirmed that the dead were all passengers of the autorickshaw.

    The bus collided head-on with the autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction, killing the four passengers on Arakan Road, said Inspector Md Mohiuddin of Boalkhali Police Station.

    Witnesses and local journalists said the bus came from Mymensingh carrying devotees to a religious gathering at the Hawla Darbar Sharif, a Muslim shrine in Boalkhali.

    As the Kalurghat Bridge remained closed to large vehicles, the bus moved through Patiya using the Shah Amanat Bridge. The bus then collided head-on with the autorickshaw at the Raikhali Bridge intersection.

