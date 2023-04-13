Four autorickshaw passengers die as bus hits their vehicle in Chattogram

At least four people died on Thursday as a bus collided with an autorickshaw in Chattogarm’s Boalkhali.

Local journalists present at the scene identified three victims as Babul Dey, 60, Md Selim, 45, and Anjana Begum. Police confirmed that the dead were all passengers of the autorickshaw.

The bus collided head-on with the autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction, killing the four passengers on Arakan Road, said Inspector Md Mohiuddin of Boalkhali Police Station.