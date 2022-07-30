ACC to investigate Grameen Telecom directors on embezzlement, money laundering charges

They are:

>> Embezzlement of 5 percent dividends kept aside for disbursement among the employees.

>> Charging the employees 6 percent of their dues in the name of legal and other fees.

>> Embezzlement of Tk 455.2 million, including interests, allocated for the Employees’ Welfare Fund.

>> Embezzlement of Tk 29.77 billion from the company and transferring the funds to the bank accounts of its affiliates for laundering.

The board of directors of Grameen Telecom includes Nobel Peace prize winner Muhammad Yunus.

Asked about Yunus, Mahbub said details will be revealed by the investigation officer.

All the standard procedures will be adhered to during the investigation, he added.