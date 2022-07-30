    বাংলা

    ACC to investigate Grameen Telecom directors on embezzlement, money laundering charges

    They face charges of embezzlement, attempts to launder money

    Published : 29 July 2022, 07:45 PM
    Updated : 29 July 2022, 07:45 PM

    The Anti-Corruption Commission is going to investigate the board of directors of Grameen Telecom facing allegations of embezzlement of funds from dividends for employees and an attempt to launder nearly Tk 30 billion.

    ACC Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said in a media briefing on Thursday that they took the decision to open the inquiry following a complaint lodged by a deputy inspector general of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment under the ministry of labour.

    The Grameen Telecom board has four specific allegations against it, according to Mahbub.

    They are:

    >> Embezzlement of 5 percent dividends kept aside for disbursement among the employees.

    >> Charging the employees 6 percent of their dues in the name of legal and other fees.

    >> Embezzlement of Tk 455.2 million, including interests, allocated for the Employees’ Welfare Fund.

    >> Embezzlement of Tk 29.77 billion from the company and transferring the funds to the bank accounts of its affiliates for laundering.

    The board of directors of Grameen Telecom includes Nobel Peace prize winner Muhammad Yunus.

    Asked about Yunus, Mahbub said details will be revealed by the investigation officer.

    All the standard procedures will be adhered to during the investigation, he added.

