Ex-Jubo League leader Samrat to 'remain in jail' as SC rules against bail

Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, a Jubo League leader who was expelled for his alleged ties to a gambling racket, has lost an appeal challenging the High Court's decision to cancel his bail in an illegal wealth case.

A three-member panel of the Appellate Division headed by Justice Md Nuruzzaman gave the ruling on Samrat's appeal on Wednesday.

Lawyer Mansurul Haque Chowdhury appeared on behalf of Samrat while the Anti-Corruption Commission, which brought the charges against him, was represented by Khurshid Alam Khan.