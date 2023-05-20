BNP leader accused in war crimes case dies in Dhaka prison

An imprisoned BNP leader, accused in a case over crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971, has died in Keraniganj’s Dhaka Central Jail after his arrest last year.

SM Mohasin-Ul-Mulk, 68, the vice president of Satkhira’s Shyamnagar unit of the BNP and the former vice chairman of Shyamnagar upazila council, had several other cases registered against him, according to Subhash Kumar Ghosh, superintendent of Dhaka Central Jail.