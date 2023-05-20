    বাংলা

    BNP leader accused in war crimes case dies in Dhaka prison

    The former vice chairman of Satkhira's Shyamnagar Upazila Parishad was accused in a case over shooting a man dead during the 1971 Liberation War

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 20 May 2023, 08:58 AM
    Updated : 20 May 2023, 08:58 AM

    An imprisoned BNP leader, accused in a case over crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971, has died in Keraniganj’s Dhaka Central Jail after his arrest last year.

    SM Mohasin-Ul-Mulk, 68, the vice president of Satkhira’s Shyamnagar unit of the BNP and the former vice chairman of Shyamnagar upazila council, had several other cases registered against him, according to Subhash Kumar Ghosh, superintendent of Dhaka Central Jail.

    Prison guards brought Mohasin to the emergency ward of Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 5:30 am on Saturday after they found him ill in his cell. The on-duty doctor at the hospital declared him dead after running tests.

    DMCH Police Outpost Inspector Md Bachchu Mia said the body was kept in the hospital for a routine post-mortem.

    On Sept 6, Shyamnagar police arrested four people, including Mohasin. He was accused in the case filed for shooting Surendra Nath Mondal dead in Sreefolkathi village on Oct 10, 1971.

    Chandana Rani Mondal, the daughter of the victim, filed the case against 12 people in a Satkhira court on Apr 26, 2009. The accused were arrested after a long investigation by law enforcers.

