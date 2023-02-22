Dhaka awaits details before reacting to Moscow’s protest over sanctioned ships dispute

The Bangladesh government is waiting for the details of Russia’s protest against Dhaka's decision to block the entry of Russian ships sanctioned by the West over the Ukraine war.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam on Wednesday said they sought a report from Bangladesh Ambassador Kamrul Ahsan, whom Russia summoned on Tuesday to formally lodge the protest.
Shahriar said they had learnt Russian officials also discussed other bilateral issues with Kamrul.
“We’ll analyse what was discussed and give a formal reaction [Thursday].”
Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement it had told the Bangladesh ambassador in Moscow that the move to block the ships was not in line with "traditionally friendly bilateral relations and may adversely affect the prospects for cooperation in various fields".
Bangladesh’s most expensive mega project, the Rooppur nuclear power plant, is being built with the support of Russia. A significant portion of the equipment and materials for that project is imported from Russia.
Recently, a shipment from Russia carrying materials for the project was barred from entering Bangladesh’s maritime boundary amid diplomatic pressure from the US.
The Bangladesh government later imposed restrictions barring the entry of 69 Russian ships into its maritime waters in line with US and European Union sanctions.
Moscow said the US is forcing neutral countries to join anti-Russian sanctions, citing Bangladesh denying berth to ship with cargo for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant as an example of ‘forced solidarity’.
Bangladesh had abstained from the UN General Assembly vote that denounced Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
It then joined 142 other countries to vote for a resolution at the UNGA to condemn Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian areas.
Shahriar described the situation created by the Russia-Ukraine war as “complex”
“Our voting pattern followed our ethical stand. We’re considering another upcoming UNGA resolution.”