Dhaka awaits details before reacting to Moscow’s protest over sanctioned ships dispute

The Bangladesh government is waiting for the details of Russia’s protest against Dhaka's decision to block the entry of Russian ships sanctioned by the West over the Ukraine war.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam on Wednesday said they sought a report from Bangladesh Ambassador Kamrul Ahsan, whom Russia summoned on Tuesday to formally lodge the protest.

Shahriar said they had learnt Russian officials also discussed other bilateral issues with Kamrul.

“We’ll analyse what was discussed and give a formal reaction [Thursday].”

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement it had told the Bangladesh ambassador in Moscow that the move to block the ships was not in line with "traditionally friendly bilateral relations and may adversely affect the prospects for cooperation in various fields".