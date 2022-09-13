EC draws plans to spend Tk 80bn on EVMs in the next parliamentary elections

The Election Commission is planning to spend Tk 80 billion to buy 200,000 electronic voting machines, or EVMs, and maintain those already in operation for the 12th parliamentary elections.

It will table a proposal for the project, which is the second for EVMs since 2018, in its meeting on Tuesday.

EC’s Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath on Monday said: “If the proposal receives approval from the EC, it will be sent to the Development Project Proposal under the Planning Commission.”

Ashok Debnath said along with the purchase of nearly 200,000 EVMs, the budget includes maintenance, preservation and training of people to operate the machines.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said that EC plans to employ EVMs for 150 constituencies at a maximum in the next election.