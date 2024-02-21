Bangladesh FM pushes for Bangla's inclusion as an official UN language

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has signalled the government's intention to pursue efforts geared towards the adoption of Bangla as an official language of the United Nations.

Speaking to reporters after paying tribute to the fallen heroes of the 1952 Language Movement at the Central Shaheed Minar on Wednesday, Mahmud highlighted Bangla's prevalence as one of the most widely spoken languages in the world.

“There are over 350 million people who speak Bangla across the world. It is probably the 6th or 7th most spoken language in the world. We intend to make Bangla an official language of the UN,” he said.