    Metro rail service suspended for over two hours due to technical glitch

    Service was suspended from 9:30 am to 11:47 pm

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 August 2023, 06:21 AM
    Updated : 9 August 2023, 06:21 AM

    Metro rail service in Dhaka was suspended for over two hours due to a technical problem.

    The train service stopped operating at 9:30 am on Wednesday and resumed again at 11:47 am after repairs were completed.

    “There was an issue with the overhead supply,” said Iftekhar Hossain, general manager (operations) of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited. “It tripped, which halted train service. Trains started running again at 11:47 am.”

