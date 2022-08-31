Government under fire in parliament over price rises, especially of fuel oil

Chunnu said Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation is suffering from a crisis of funds because it deposited Tk 252.64 billion in banks that are in trouble. “The banks don’t have capital after lending the money. BPC won’t be able to cash the funds if it wants to.”

The BNP’s Harunur Rashid also questioned the deposition of the BPC’s in banks that are “on way to bankruptcy”.

Rumeen Farhana of the BNP said Bangladesh had been dreaming to become a prosperous nation like Singapore, but it is now struggling to avert a crisis like the one in Sri Lanka.

“The question is - is the crisis upon us for wrong policymaking, or is it the inevitable result of looting,” she said. “When a party remains in power without public support, it needs to create oligarchs to cling to power. This is exactly what has happened to Bangladesh.”

Shamim Haider Patwary of the Jatiya Party said the government should have been frugal in spending on development projects. “We spent, but did not think about what we will get in return.”

His party colleague Kazi Feroz Rashid alleged rogue businesses made extra profits of billions of takas taking advantage of the price rises, and many in the government were “involved” in the scheme. “People are really suffering when they go to the market, but our ministers do not admit it.”

Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon blamed “the rich and bureaucrats at the centre of power” for the situation. “It’s right global factors are affecting the prices. But we need to examine whether our import-based energy policy is a correct one.”

Hasanul Haq Inu, president of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, criticised the ministers for their “irresponsible” comments when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself sympathised with the people and urged them to have patience.

Inu, a leader of the ruling Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance, apologised to the people for their suffering.

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader said the price rises indicated the “government’s failure, mismanagement and corruption”.