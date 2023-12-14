    বাংলা

    US voices concern over mass arrests of opposition figures in Bangladesh

    It calls on the Bangladesh government to create a conducive environment for a participatory election

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 14 Dec 2023, 07:39 AM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2023, 07:39 AM

    The United States says it is "deeply concerned" by reports of mass arrests targetting opposition members in Bangladesh ahead of the country's 12th national elections.

    Washington emphasised the need for restraint from all stakeholders in order to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

    "We urge the Government of Bangladesh to work with all stakeholders to create conditions in which all may participate in the pre-election and election environment freely, without fear of violence or retribution," Matthew Miller, a US State Department spokesperson, said during a media briefing in Washington on Wednesday.

    Highlighting the importance of dialogue in a democracy, he said, "It is our belief that a healthy democracy benefits from a variety of voices speaking freely, engaged in dialogue and discussion in an exchange about the issues of the day."

    As the Jan 7 polls draw near, political tensions in Bangladesh are escalating. The BNP, the country's largest opposition group, is pressing ahead with its campaign to replace the Awami League government with a non-partisan one during the election.

    As part of its movement, the BNP organised a mass rally at Dhaka's Naya Paltan on Oct 28. But the event was marred by deadly clashes with the police, leading the opposition group to declare a hartal for Oct 29.

    Several senior leaders of the party were detained in the wake of the violent clashes. The BNP has since enforced a series of shutdowns and blockades, while refusing to take part in the elections with the Awami League government at the helm.

