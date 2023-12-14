US voices concern over mass arrests of opposition figures in Bangladesh

Highlighting the importance of dialogue in a democracy, he said, "It is our belief that a healthy democracy benefits from a variety of voices speaking freely, engaged in dialogue and discussion in an exchange about the issues of the day."



As the Jan 7 polls draw near, political tensions in Bangladesh are escalating. The BNP, the country's largest opposition group, is pressing ahead with its campaign to replace the Awami League government with a non-partisan one during the election.



As part of its movement, the BNP organised a mass rally at Dhaka's Naya Paltan on Oct 28. But the event was marred by deadly clashes with the police, leading the opposition group to declare a hartal for Oct 29.



Several senior leaders of the party were detained in the wake of the violent clashes. The BNP has since enforced a series of shutdowns and blockades, while refusing to take part in the elections with the Awami League government at the helm.