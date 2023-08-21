Awami League-BJP meeting’s primary agenda was regional peace, stability: Aroma Dutta

Aroma, a former member of the Bangladesh Human Rights Commission, also made her case about why the continuity of the Sheikh Hasina-led Bangladesh administration is crucial for the development path Bangladesh has embarked upon in the last decade.

“Bangladesh has become a global development model with a super global leader, a woman leader, at the top, who has brought 360-degree changes in the social, political, and economic context. Equally, she [Sheikh Hasina] worked hard to make elections [in Bangladesh] more democratic and made sure her party [Awami League] take a very constructive, strategic stand, and how to steer the election to benefit the people.”

“Of course, this is a major agenda, but the global powers and the leaders are also equally looking forward to seeing the continuity process [of development]. So, this is very interesting in the sense of how Bangladesh will carry over.”

CURRENCY SWAP DEAL, TRADE DEFICIT

The lawmaker also highlighted what perception the Indian side had about the recent currency swap deal the two neighbouring countries struck in regard to trade.

“We had a very candid discussion on how to make this trade relationship more workable and friendly, as globally because of the Ukraine war, the dollar crisis, you know, is growing, with the Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.”

The discussion centred on the mechanism to make the currency swap more systemic, and how to make the whole process more economy-oriented and the possibility of a conducive charter on the trade relationship.

The MP also said the discussion with the Indian commerce minister included the trade deficit and how to address it.