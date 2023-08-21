Awami League-BJP meeting’s primary agenda was regional peace, stability: Aroma Dutta

The recent discussions with the Bharatiya Janata Party in India mostly centred on the upcoming general election of Bangladesh, according to a Bangladeshi MP who was part of the delegation sent by the Awami League.
Both sides agreed the election would define the “stability and peace” of the Indian Ocean region in the coming days, said Aroma Dutta, who was elected from a seat reserved for women.
“One of the major issues discussed was regional stability, peace and harmony. Both sides want more stability in the Indian Ocean region, as the Bangladesh election has a powerful strategic influence on other countries. This was something seriously discussed.”
Aroma shared her thoughts on the election, India’s influence on Bangladesh and recent currency swap deals with India during the latest episode of bdnews24.com’s “Inside Out” on Sunday.
The five-member delegation, led by the Awami League Presidium member and Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, travelled to India on Aug 9 on a three-day visit at the invitation of India’s ruling party.
The other members of the team were Awami League Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hsasan Mahmud, Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, and Working Committee member Merina Jahan.
They met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
Aroma, a former member of the Bangladesh Human Rights Commission, also made her case about why the continuity of the Sheikh Hasina-led Bangladesh administration is crucial for the development path Bangladesh has embarked upon in the last decade.
“Bangladesh has become a global development model with a super global leader, a woman leader, at the top, who has brought 360-degree changes in the social, political, and economic context. Equally, she [Sheikh Hasina] worked hard to make elections [in Bangladesh] more democratic and made sure her party [Awami League] take a very constructive, strategic stand, and how to steer the election to benefit the people.”
“Of course, this is a major agenda, but the global powers and the leaders are also equally looking forward to seeing the continuity process [of development]. So, this is very interesting in the sense of how Bangladesh will carry over.”
CURRENCY SWAP DEAL, TRADE DEFICIT
The lawmaker also highlighted what perception the Indian side had about the recent currency swap deal the two neighbouring countries struck in regard to trade.
“We had a very candid discussion on how to make this trade relationship more workable and friendly, as globally because of the Ukraine war, the dollar crisis, you know, is growing, with the Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.”
The discussion centred on the mechanism to make the currency swap more systemic, and how to make the whole process more economy-oriented and the possibility of a conducive charter on the trade relationship.
The MP also said the discussion with the Indian commerce minister included the trade deficit and how to address it.
THE JAMAAT-E-ISLAMI ISSUE
Asked about India's take on the Jamaat-e-Islami, Aroma said what the delegation gathered during the trip was that there are some serious concerns about the Islamist party within the Indian establishment, based on the organisation’s previous record.
“That party has no democratic principles and is not non-communal, which is very worrying,” she said.
“Jamaat’s inclination to violence worries everyone inside and outside the country.”
ABOUT US ‘INTERVENTION’ IN BANGLADESH POLITICS
When asked whether China and Russia being in favour of the Awami League-led government will have any influence on the opinion of the US in the upcoming election, Aroma said: "I hope that the US will respect our position and accept Abraham Lincoln's doctrine of 'government of the people, by the people for the people’.”
She highlighted that despite being at odds with China, the US continues to do business with the rising Asian superpower
“The US has trade ties with China, still maintaining some business relationship with Russia. Maybe it will have a positive effect on them.”
“We hope the Biden administration will understand and abide by the democratic principles of the US and respect what Bangladesh has done in regards to the development of the country and give the Bangladesh government a chance to think about their agenda.”