Hasina questions how long Bangladesh can play host to Rohingya refugees

Five years after the Rohingya people were forcibly displaced from their homes in Rakhine, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked international organisations how long Bangladesh must provide hospitality to the refugees.

"Myanmar should allow international organisations to work in the Rakhine state," Hasina said to United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer, who paid a courtesy visit on Thursday.

"We're pursuing this with Myanmar and also discussed it. But, no response has yet come. We want to solve it. How long we can host this huge number of people?" Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim later quoted her as saying.

With Myanmar unresponsive about their repatriation to Myanmar, some from the refugees have engaged in crimes like human trafficking and drug abuse, she said. “They are also destroying the environment in the region.”

Recalling the Chittagong Hill Tracts peace accord, Hasina said some 62,000 refugees were sent home from India after signing the agreement in 1997.