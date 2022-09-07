Energy, trade take centre stage as Hasina meets Modi in Delhi

Modi also said his country will start talks on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, or CEPA, with Bangladesh, aiming to finalise it when the South Asian nation graduates to become a developing country by 2026.

“Across Asia, India is the biggest market for exports from Bangladesh. To further expedite this progress, we will soon initiate discussions on a bilateral economic comprehensive partnership agreement,” he added.

DEALS AND PROJECTS

Dhaka and New Delhi signed seven memoranda of understanding, or MoUs, after the talks.

The MoUs cover a wide range of topics. The first allows Bangladesh to withdraw 153 cusecs of water from the Kushiyara River at Rahimpur.

The second promises scientific cooperation between the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, India and the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

The third is between the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, India and the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

The fourth and fifth are between the Ministry of Railways, India and Bangladesh Railway on training for Bangladesh personnel and IT solutions.The sixth is between Prasar Bharti and Bangladesh Television, the two state-run broadcasters of the neighbouring countries.

The seventh and final promises cooperation on space technology.

The two premiers jointly unveiled Unit-I of the 1,320 MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project in Rampal and inaugurated the 5.13-km long Rupsha rail bridge, part of the Khulna-Mongla Port broad gauge rail project.

TEESTA

Hasina sounded optimistic that the Teesta river water-sharing deal and other unresolved issues between Bangladesh and India will be settled soon.

“India is the closest and most important neighbour of Bangladesh. The two countries have resolved many outstanding issues and we hope that all outstanding issues, including the Teesta water-sharing treaty, will be concluded at an early date,” she said after the meeting with Modi.

In September 2011, Bangladesh and India officially agreed to stream water from the Teesta river into both countries before then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s trip to Dhaka.

The deal was supposed to be penned during Manmohan’s visit but it was stalled due to objections from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has stuck to her position even after Modi’s party BJP formed government.

Shahriar said they discussed the issue in the bilateral meeting and “we are still assured that India will deliver on the promise even if delayed”.

They also discussed a possible date for the next Joint River Commission ministerial-level meeting, Shahriar said.

“Both parties have reached consensus on retaining the momentum we’ve gained [on the issue].”