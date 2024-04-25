CUET closed indefinitely amid protests, students ordered to leave halls

Exams and all other academic work is suspended, the notice said. Male students have until 5pm on Thursday to vacate the halls and female students have until 9am on Friday.

Two CUET students died in a road accident between a bus and a motorcycle near the Zia Nagar Selina Quader Chowdhury College in Chattogram’s Rangunia Upazila on Monday.

The dead were identified as Santo Saha of the 20th batch and Toufiq Hossain of the 21st batch of the Department of Civil Engineering. Another student was seriously injured in the accident and is being treated at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Aggrieved by the deaths, students began holding a protest at the CUET gate on Monday. They set a Shah Amanat Parbahan Group bus on fire that night and vandalised another of their buses.