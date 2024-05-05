Thousands of Madonna fans gather on Copacabana beach for free concert

The Brazilian show marks the end of Madonna's greatest hits world tour, "Celebration," which started in late 2023

Fans wait as people crowd at Copacabana beach to attend Madonna's free concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 4, 2024. REUTERS

Thousands gathered on Rio de Janeiro's famous Copacabana beach on Saturday ahead of a free open-air concert by pop star Madonna that was expected to attract some 1.5 million people.

Rio's city government has said it would deploy thousands of police officers around the concert area, managing the crowds with a strategy similar to its plan for the city's famous New Year's Eve celebrations.

With temperatures around 28 degrees Celsius (82 degrees Fahrenheit), firefighters on Saturday sprayed water to cool some fans already gathered next to the "Material Girl" singer's stage. Drinking water was also being distributed for free.

Brazilian authorities have stepped up their vigilance after a young Brazilian fan died at a concert by Taylor Swift last year due to heat exhaustion.

Rio authorities expect about 1.5 million people to show up for the concert on the iconic beach, where crowds have previously exceeded 1 million for concerts by the Rolling Stones and Rod Stewart.

Madonna arrived in the city earlier in the week and fans have congregated around her hotel.

Rio's state and city governments said they spent 20 million reais ($3.9 million) on the concert, while the rest was financed by private sponsors. The authorities estimate the concert could bring about 300 million reais to Rio's economy.