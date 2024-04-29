Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 29, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' dominates US sales and Billboard charts

The album scored the largest streaming week for an album ever and the largest sales week for an album on vinyl in the modern era, Billboard said

Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' dominates US sales and
Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, US, October 11, 2023. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 29 Apr 2024, 08:53 AM

Updated : 29 Apr 2024, 08:53 AM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Bon Jovi docuseries allows peek at band's private history
Bon Jovi docuseries allows peek at band's private history
Guitarist Carlos Santana passes out on stage during US concert
Guitarist Carlos Santana passes out on stage during US concert
Spanish prosecutor seeks 8 year jail term for Shakira
Spanish prosecutor seeks 8 year jail term for Shakira
Singer Nirmala Mishra dies at 81
Singer Nirmala Mishra dies at 81
Read More
China set to launch high-stakes mission to moon's 'hidden' side
China set to launch high-stakes mission to moon's 'hidden' side
13 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Rafah In Gaza City, in the n
13 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Rafah In Gaza City, in the n
Ukraine pulls back from 3 villages in east
Ukraine pulls back from 3 villages in east
ICICI Bank beats Q4 profit estimates
ICICI Bank beats Q4 profit estimates
Read More
Opinion

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh

Tasneem Hossain

Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
Read More