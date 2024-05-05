Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 05, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Fake videos of Modi aides trigger political showdown in India election

Manipulated videos are taking centre stage as campaigning heats up in India's election

Fake videos of Modi aides trigger political showdown in India ele
BJP President Amit Shah and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gesture after the election results in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019. REUTERS

Munsif Vengattil

Saurabh Sharma and Rishika Sadam, Reuters

Published : 05 May 2024, 10:57 AM

Updated : 05 May 2024, 10:57 AM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Australian regulator weighs India spice mix issue for possible recall
Australian regulator weighs India spice mix issue for possible recall
US food regulator gathering information on Indian spices after alleged contamination
US food regulator gathering information on Indian spices after alleged contamination
Indian state suspends licences of products of yoga guru in latest setback
Indian state suspends licences of products of yoga guru in latest setback
Over 50 schools near India’s Delhi get bomb threats
Over 50 schools near India’s Delhi get bomb threats
Read More
Sundarbans fire ‘contained’
Sundarbans fire ‘contained’
IMF mission to visit Pakistan to discuss new loan
IMF mission to visit Pakistan to discuss new loan
Hamas fires rockets at Israeli army base
Hamas fires rockets at Israeli army base
Mine blasts injure 3 Bangladeshis at Myanmar border
Mine blasts injure 3 Bangladeshis at Myanmar border
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
Read More