Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 30, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Australian regulator weighs India spice mix issue for possible recall

The nation becomes the latest regulator after China and Singapore to step up scrutiny

Australian regulator weighs India spice mix issue for possible re
A man adjusts the spice boxes of MDH and Everest on the shelf of a shop at a market in New Delhi, India, Apr 29, 2024. REUTERS

Rishika Sadam

and Aditya Kalra, Reuters

Published : 30 Apr 2024, 11:38 AM

Updated : 30 Apr 2024, 11:38 AM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
US food regulator gathering information on Indian spices after alleged contamination
US food regulator gathering information on Indian spices after alleged contamination
India struggles to rebuild wheat stocks
India struggles to rebuild wheat stocks
Unemployment India's biggest worry: poll
Unemployment India's biggest worry: poll
Water shortages, traffic aggravate India's Bengaluru as it votes
Water shortages, traffic aggravate India's Bengaluru as it votes
Read More
Indian role in murder plots 'serious matter': White House
Indian role in murder plots 'serious matter': White House
Farmer dies amid RAB raid on ‘armed criminals’
Farmer dies amid RAB raid on ‘armed criminals’
N Korea missile landed in Ukraine's Kharkiv: UN experts
N Korea missile landed in Ukraine's Kharkiv: UN experts
Biden holds calls with leaders from Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire talks
Biden holds calls with leaders from Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire talks
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
Read More