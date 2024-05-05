Mother, son die as lightning sets house on fire in Khagrachhari

Personnel from the Dighinala Fire Service and Civil Defence doused the fire and recovered the bodies

A woman and her son have died after their tin house caught fire when it was struck by a bolt of lightning in Khagrachhari’s Dighinala Upazila.

The incident occurred at 5am on Sunday in Madhyabetchhari village, said Merung Union Parishad Chairman Mahmuda Begum Lucky. The dead were identified as Hasina Begum, 30, wife of driver Sadek Ali, and their son Hanif Mia, 8.

“The tin room caught fire after a bolt of lightning struck and both the mother and son’s bodies were burnt. Hasina’s husband wasn’t at home at the time of the incident. Dighinala Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel doused the fire and recovered the bodies,” said UP Chairman Lucky.

The fire broke out due to lightning, said Md Nurul Haque, chief of Dighinala Police Station. The bodies will be handed to the family following necessary legal steps, he said.