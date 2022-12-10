    বাংলা

    Mobile service disrupted as BNP rallies at Golapbagh

    The ruling Awami League deliberately arranged the disruption to cut off communications, alleged party activists

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Dec 2022, 06:11 AM
    Updated : 10 Dec 2022, 06:11 AM

    Mobile phone users in the Golapbagh field and its adjacent areas have been facing disruptions in mobile and internet network service as the BNP’s Dhaka division rally got underway. 

    The much-discussed rally, which has led to a storm of political drama, began at 11 am on Saturday. 

    BNP activists descended in their thousands on the open field after the party received permission to hold the rally there on Friday. Since then, many activists have alleged that they have been experiencing slow internet speeds. 

    There were similar allegations of disruptions in mobile services during the previous BNP rally in Cumilla on Nov 26. 

    Party worker Rozina Islam arrived at the venue from Mirpur at 8 am. 

    “I wanted to go live on Facebook. But the internet speed is really slow. I have a relative in Sayedabad and I was supposed to meet him. But I cannot even call him. I have been unable to connect to a mobile network.” 

    The government deliberately did this to disrupt communications, Rozina said. 

    Jubo Dal worker Ashraf said, "My house is next to the field. My mobile conversations kept getting disrupted since this morning. The calls are not coming through. I have been unable to use mobile internet services as well. And since entering the ground, I noticed that mobile and internet network services became completely unusable. All this is being done to ruin the rally.” 

    Mostafizur Rahman, another BNP worker, said that he has been unable to communicate with other leaders and workers due to the network issue. 

    “My mobile internet speed is fairly good. But after arriving here I have not been able to connect to the internet.” 

    Several media workers stationed in the field have also reported disruptions in mobile and internet network services. 

    "There is almost no internet connectivity in the middle of the ground. I went to the very edge of the field and talked on the phone, but the conversations kept being disrupted. I was having trouble understanding the person at the other end," said one media worker. 

    An official of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission said that internet speeds might have dropped slightly due to the large gathering. "But we do not know why the internet is slow or the mobile network is not available." 

    Meanwhile, in an open letter on Friday, 20 international organisations called on the BTRC, AMTOB, and related organisations to ensure uninterrupted internet services across the country.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police are stationed at Sayedabad's Gopalbagh, the venue for the BNP's antigovernment rally.
    Police vow to tackle any disturbance as BNP rallies in Dhaka
    The road to the BNP office has been closed once again as police remain on high alert
    Two Rohingya men die in shootout at Ukhiya refugee camp
    2 Rohingya men die in Cox’s Bazar shootout
    The shootout occurred between a group of criminals and the APBn team at Balukhali Rohingya refugee camp
    The Gabtoli Bus Terminal in Dhaka is largely empty on Friday, Dec 9, 2022, ahead of the BNP divisional rally. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
    Buses shun streets ahead of BNP’s rally
    Traffic on Dhaka streets has fallen drastically ahead of the rally
    BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas taken in for questioning: police
    Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas taken in for questioning: police
    They are being interrogated by the Detective Branch over the violent clash at Naya Paltan, according to the unit's chief

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher