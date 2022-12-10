Mobile service disrupted as BNP rallies at Golapbagh

Mobile phone users in the Golapbagh field and its adjacent areas have been facing disruptions in mobile and internet network service as the BNP’s Dhaka division rally got underway.

The much-discussed rally, which has led to a storm of political drama, began at 11 am on Saturday.

BNP activists descended in their thousands on the open field after the party received permission to hold the rally there on Friday. Since then, many activists have alleged that they have been experiencing slow internet speeds.

There were similar allegations of disruptions in mobile services during the previous BNP rally in Cumilla on Nov 26.

Party worker Rozina Islam arrived at the venue from Mirpur at 8 am.