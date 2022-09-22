Hasina joins Biden at reception in New York, visits Padma Bridge photo exhibition

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has attended a reception hosted by US President Joe Biden for the heads of state participating in the 77th United Nations General Assembly.
The two leaders had a conversation during the reception organised at the American Museum of Natural History on Wednesday, according to Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.
Hasina was welcomed by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, he said.
World leaders are gathering at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in an annual meeting expected to address topics, including the war in Ukraine, climate change and nuclear disarmament.
After the COVID-19 pandemic that restricted in-person attendance the previous two years, more than 150 heads of state and government were expected to attend the gathering in New York.
Hasina also visited a photo exhibition on the Padma Bridge organised at the UN Headquarters, said Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon.
Lachezara Stoeva, president of the United Nations Economic and Social Council, and other guests were present during Hasina’s visit to the exhibition.
The prime minister told the guests that Bangladesh built the Padma Bridge with its own funds and it was a great challenge. The World Bank pulled out of the project, citing a corruption conspiracy which was proved wrong.
The photo exhibition began on Sept 19 and will continue until Sept 24.