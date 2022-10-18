    বাংলা

    Four get death 17 years after rape, murder of schoolgirl in Narayanganj

    Another man was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case started in 2005

    Narayanganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Oct 2022, 07:19 AM
    Updated : 18 Oct 2022, 07:19 AM

    A court has handed down the death penalty to four men and sentenced another to life in prison for killing a schoolgirl after raping her in Narayanganj's Fatullah in 2005.

    Judge Nazmul Haque Shyamol of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal passed the verdict on Tuesday.

    The case was started in June 2005, following the death of 6th-grader Afsana Akter Mita.

    Another suspect in the case was acquitted, according to state prosecutor Rakibuddin Ahmed.

