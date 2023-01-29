Bangladesh court rules in favour of Japanese mother over custody of two daughters

A family court has dismissed a case filed by Imran Sharif against Japanese national Nakano Eriko over the custody of their two children, capping a long legal battle.
After Judge Durdana Rahman of the Second Additional Judges and Family Court passed the verdict on Sunday, lawyers for both sides said the two daughters will remain in Nakano’s custody.
Imran, an American citizen of Bangladeshi descent, married Nakano in 2008. The couple had three children.
Three days after Nakano filed for divorce in January 2021, Imran picked up his two eldest daughters on their way home from school in Japan and flew with them to Bangladesh. The three have been living here since.
Nakano came to Bangladesh in July 2021 to try and regain custody of her children, for which she mounted a legal battle that has stretched on for months.
On Nov 21, 2021, the High Court decided that Imran would have custody of the two children.
He was, however, required to allow their mother to meet with them in private.
Nakano then challenged the decision at the Supreme Court which turned them over to their mother as Imran failed to follow instructions from the Appellate Division.
The Appellate Division on Feb 13, 2022 ruled that the two children of Nakano and Imran will remain with their mother until a case filed by the father for the custody of the children is settled in the family court.
The court also allowed the father to meet the children in consultation with the mother.
After police barred Nakano at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport as she tried to leave Bangladesh for Japan with her daughters in defiance of the court's order on Dec 23, Imran filed a case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.