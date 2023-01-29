Bangladesh court rules in favour of Japanese mother over custody of two daughters

A family court has dismissed a case filed by Imran Sharif against Japanese national Nakano Eriko over the custody of their two children, capping a long legal battle.

After Judge Durdana Rahman of the Second Additional Judges and Family Court passed the verdict on Sunday, lawyers for both sides said the two daughters will remain in Nakano’s custody.

Imran, an American citizen of Bangladeshi descent, married Nakano in 2008. The couple had three children.

Three days after Nakano filed for divorce in January 2021, Imran picked up his two eldest daughters on their way home from school in Japan and flew with them to Bangladesh. The three have been living here since.