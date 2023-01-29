    বাংলা

    Bangladesh court rules in favour of Japanese mother over custody of two daughters

    Lawyers say the verdict means the two daughters of the couple will be in their mother’s custody

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Jan 2023, 12:34 PM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2023, 12:34 PM

    A family court has dismissed a case filed by Imran Sharif against Japanese national Nakano Eriko over the custody of their two children, capping a long legal battle. 

    After Judge Durdana Rahman of the Second Additional Judges and Family Court passed the verdict on Sunday, lawyers for both sides said the two daughters will remain in Nakano’s custody.

    Imran, an American citizen of Bangladeshi descent, married Nakano in 2008. The couple had three children. 

    Three days after Nakano filed for divorce in January 2021, Imran picked up his two eldest daughters on their way home from school in Japan and flew with them to Bangladesh. The three have been living here since. 

    Nakano came to Bangladesh in July 2021 to try and regain custody of her children, for which she mounted a legal battle that has stretched on for months. 

    On Nov 21, 2021, the High Court decided that Imran would have custody of the two children.

    He was, however, required to allow their mother to meet with them in private. 

    Nakano then challenged the decision at the Supreme Court which turned them over to their mother as Imran failed to follow instructions from the Appellate Division. 

    The Appellate Division on Feb 13, 2022 ruled that the two children of Nakano and Imran will remain with their mother until a case filed by the father for the custody of the children is settled in the family court.

    The court also allowed the father to meet the children in consultation with the mother. 

    After police barred Nakano at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport as she tried to leave Bangladesh for Japan with her daughters in defiance of the court's order on Dec 23, Imran filed a case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina says her party will continue serving people, not abandon them like BNP
    AL will never abandon people: Hasina
    At a rally in Rajshahi city, the Awami League president, referring to situations post-1975 and 2007, said she came back to the country to serve the people, despite knowing the risks
    Hasina asks police to serve people with professionalism, compassion
    Serve people with professionalism: PM to police
    The prime minister stressed the importance of earning the public's trust and bringing policing services to every doorstep
    Fire burns down shops, garage in Old Dhaka's Gendaria
    Fire guts shops in Old Dhaka
    The fire caused an estimated Tk 500,000 worth of damage but no casualties were reported
    Festive mood fills Rajshahi as Hasina visits after five years
    Colourful processions mark Hasina’s Rajshahi visit
    The prime minister will inaugurate 25 projects worth Tk 13.17 billion at a rally on the Madrasa Ground premises

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher