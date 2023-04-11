Bangladesh study finds 68% of its street children don’t want to return to families

Masud Alam, the director of BBS’s demography and health wing, said 15.4 percent of the children who participated in the study said they came to cities with their parents while 12.1 percent came seeking jobs.

Asked if they want to return home, 64 percent said they do not. Among them, 36.3 percent said they do not want to return to their families because of a violent atmosphere at home and 21.3 percent said their parents would not accept them.

The children include 11.4 percent who are afraid of punishment if they return home while 11 percent said they will have to work for their families.

While the report does not contain absolute figures, UNICEF said its experts fear that the number of children living on the street in Bangladesh could be in the millions.

It said in a statement children living on the street in Bangladesh face deprivation, extreme poverty, malnutrition, disease, illiteracy and violence.

“The emerging reality of the street children is expected to provide inputs towards developing

policies and action programmes to combat the situation of street children in the country,” Planning Minister MA Mannan said at the event to publish the findings.

“The report findings are shocking. They tell us not only of the urgent work ahead, but also that children living and working on the street need our empathy and support,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative to Bangladesh.

Children in street situations are defined as children who spend the majority of their time on the streets, either living there or for their livelihood, with or without family.

According to the survey, most of these children, or 82 percent, are boys.

Approximately 13 percent are disconnected from their family, and about six percent are orphans or do not know if their parents are alive.