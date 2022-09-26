From police to journalists to the rich, many are involved in narcotics supply: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has pointed the finger at some journalists, law enforcers and wealthy people for their role in the proliferation of narcotics in the country.

He vowed to bring those involved in supplying drugs to justice at a roundtable discussion on the role of the private sector in dealing with drug addiction on Monday.

Many policemen and members of the Rapid Action Battalion are languishing behind bars on drug-related charges along with a few businessmen, according to the minister. Some policemen may think that the law applies differently to them, but that is not the case, he said.

"People who take drugs in the police force are undergoing dope tests. They get sacked if they test positive. We are in a very difficult situation here."

Khan plans to implement drug testing for candidates selected for jobs before they take up their posts. Dope tests are already in effect for police and BGB personnel, he said, suggesting that the policy could be implemented in universities to weed out drug addicts.