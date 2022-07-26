A-Level student falls to his death from roof of Greenherald School in Dhaka

An A-Level student has fallen to his death from the roof of SFX Greenherald International School in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.
The family of the 17-year-old victim believe he died by suicide, police said following the incident around 2:30pm on Tuesday, said Abul Kalam Azad, chief of Mohammadpur Police Station.
Police also suspect he jumped off the roof of the four-storey building. The boy’s family live in East Razabazar.
“The student was at odds with his mother over different issues. The family members also believe that he may have taken his own life because of the differences,” said Azad.
Police will still investigate whether it was case of suicide, accident or murder, he said.
The body was recovered from the school and sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.