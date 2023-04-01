Prothom Alo reporter Shams sent back to Dhaka jail from Kashimpur

Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams has been sent back to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj from Kashimpur prison in Gazipur.

The higher authorities ordered the transfer, Senior Superintendent of Kashimpur Central Jail-1 Shahjahan Ahmed said on Saturday.

Shams was taken to Dhaka Central Jail after his arrest in a case under the Digital Security Act following the publication of a controversial report on Independence Day. He was transferred to Kashimpur prison on Friday.