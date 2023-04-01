    বাংলা

    Prothom Alo reporter Shams sent back to Dhaka jail from Kashimpur

    Samsuzzaman Shams faces two digital security cases, one filed by a Jubo League leader and the other by a lawyer, over a controversial report published by his newspaper online

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 April 2023, 07:28 AM
    Updated : 1 April 2023, 07:28 AM

    Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams has been sent back to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj from Kashimpur prison in Gazipur.

    The higher authorities ordered the transfer, Senior Superintendent of Kashimpur Central Jail-1 Shahjahan Ahmed said on Saturday.

    Shams was taken to Dhaka Central Jail after his arrest in a case under the Digital Security Act following the publication of a controversial report on Independence Day. He was transferred to Kashimpur prison on Friday.

    “He [Shams] spent the night as a prisoner at a general cell of Kashimpur Central Jail-1. He has been sent back to Keraniganj following instruction from the higher authorities,” Shahjahan said.

    Shams was detained from his home in Savar early on Wednesday morning by men identifying themselves as CID personnel.

    Shams faces two digital security cases – one filed by a Jubo League leader and the other by a lawyer.

    The case filed by lawyer Moshiur Malek accuses the reporter of publishing and disseminating information that was “false, misleading, and defamatory to the nation”.

    The case also names Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman for ‘ordering’ the report and an unnamed cameraman for ‘assisting’ it.

