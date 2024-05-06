Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 06, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

French bakers make world's longest baguette, beating Italy

Part of the baguette, which had to be at least 5 cm thick throughout, was cut and shared with the public

French bakers make world's longest baguette, beating Italy
Joanne Brent, adjudicator of the Guinness World Records stands near the baguette during her inspection of an attempt to beat the world record for the longest baguette during the Suresnes Baguette Show in Suresnes near Paris, France, May 5, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 06 May 2024, 09:00 AM

Updated : 06 May 2024, 09:00 AM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Argentine scientists find 90-million-year-old herbivore dinosaur
Argentine scientists find 90-million-year-old herbivore dinosaur
Brazilian DJ Alok infuses his music with indigenous songs
Brazilian DJ Alok infuses his music with indigenous songs
Overcrowded Venice introduces first payment charge for tourists
Overcrowded Venice introduces first payment charge for tourists
Triumphs, trials and tastings at London’s Borough Market
Triumphs, trials and tastings at London’s Borough Market
Read More
Chad votes in first Sahel presidential poll since wave of coups
Chad votes in first Sahel presidential poll since wave of coups
Macron, Von der Leyen press China's Xi on trade
Macron, Von der Leyen press China's Xi on trade
HC suspends Jun 5 Jhenaidah-1 bypoll
HC suspends Jun 5 Jhenaidah-1 bypoll
Ramna Park visitors annoyed by ‘moral policing’
Ramna Park visitors annoyed by ‘moral policing’
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More