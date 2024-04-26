Argentine scientists find speedy 90-million-year-old herbivore dinosaur

Palaeontologists from Argentina announced the discovery of a new medium-sized herbivorous dinosaur, which was a fast runner and lived about 90 million years ago in the Late Cretaceous period in present day Patagonia.

The animal, named Chakisaurus nekul, was found in the Pueblo Blanco Natural Reserve, in the southern province of Río Negro, an area rich in fossils where many mammals, turtles, and fish have been found along with other species of dinosaur.

It is estimated that the largest Chakisaurus reached 2.5 or 3 metres long and was 70 centimetres high (8 to 10 feet long and 27 inches high).

Studies of Chakisaurus yielded new findings indicating that it was a fast runner and had its tail curved unusually downward.