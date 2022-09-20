Myanmar blames Arakan Army, ARSA for cross-border shelling

Myanmar has laid the blame on the Arakan Army and the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Group (ARSA) for the recent incidents of cross-border shelling during a meeting with Bangladesh's ambassador in Yangon.

On Monday, U Zaw Phyo Win, a top official at Myanmar's foreign ministry, called in Ambassador Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury to clarify the situation at the border amid rising tensions.

Reports coming out of Myanmar suggest a full-blown armed conflict has broken out between the country’s military, officially known as Tatmadaw, and the Arakan Army, insurgents fighting for self-determination for ethnic minorities in Rakhine state, also home to over a million Rohingya who have taken refuge in Bangladesh.