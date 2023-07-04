Bangladesh foreign minister urges ICC prosecutor to expedite trial of Rohingya 'genocide'

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has called for the speedy completion of the ongoing case at the International Criminal Court against the Rohingya “genocide” in Myanmar.
"We want this case not to be prolonged," the minister said during a meeting with ICC Prosecutor Karim A A Khan KC at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Momen emphasised that the sooner the case ends, the more beneficial it will be for the people and the Rohingya community.
He said when justice is delayed, the victims are failed because it ultimately leads to the deprivation of justice.
Bangladesh has been applauded internationally for providing shelter to more than 700,000 Rohingya people following the August 2017 Myanmar military crackdown in the Rakhine State that the UN termed “ethnic cleansing”. Around 400,000 other Rohingya took refuge in Bangladesh, escaping decades of persecution.
The foreign minister appreciated the “commendable” work of the ICC in ensuring justice and accountability around the world, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Momen assured the prosecutor of Bangladesh’s all possible support and cooperation to the Office of the Prosecutor of ICC concerning its investigation into the “situation”, it said.
Khan is on a four-day visit to Bangladesh from Jul 4 concerning the Rohingya case.
Momen said that Khan asked for logistical support from Bangladesh.
He said the prosecutor asked for information on the Rohingya atrocities, and assured their willingness to share it.
The foreign minister said the prosecutor's main focus is addressing “genocide and ethnic cleansing”, particularly through prosecution. The minister supported accountability and regarded the prosecutor's visit as a positive step in achieving that goal.