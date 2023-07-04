Bangladesh foreign minister urges ICC prosecutor to expedite trial of Rohingya 'genocide'

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has called for the speedy completion of the ongoing case at the International Criminal Court against the Rohingya “genocide” in Myanmar.

"We want this case not to be prolonged," the minister said during a meeting with ICC Prosecutor Karim A A Khan KC at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Momen emphasised that the sooner the case ends, the more beneficial it will be for the people and the Rohingya community.