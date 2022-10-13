Two arrested for rape of a beautician in Dhaka

The initial investigation suggests Riyad is an influential person in the area and often rides through the area on a motorcycle with his friends. He is known as ‘TikTok Riyad’, police say.

“Police identified Riyad’s house with the victim’s assistance on Wednesday night. It is situated under Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Thana,” said Ikram Ali Mia, chief of Dhanmondi Police Station.

“Riyad, along with his friends, raped the woman. The victim said she heard others addressing a man as Riyad during the incident.”

“Riyad lives in the house with his parents and a sister, but they were not present during the incident. But the victim said she sensed an elderly woman’s presence in the next room. TikTok video recording equipment was also found in the house,” Mahmud said.

The victim lives with her husband in Savar. Her husband is an Uber driver and she became a beautician to provide additional financial support to the family by offering services via Facebook.

According to the account the victim gave to the police, she was called to Dhanmondi Road No. 28 on Tuesday evening. Upon arriving there, a woman led her to the first floor of a building, where three young men were waiting.

The men threatened her and beat her up before raping her, the woman alleged. After they let her go, she called her husband, who took her back home to Savar.