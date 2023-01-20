A Jan 1 attack vandalised and torched Mro homes in Bandarban’s Lama. The community still live in constant fear

Although the police and administration have given assurances of security, the Mro minority living in Banarban’s Lama Upazila is still terrified in the wake of the arson and vandalism on Jan 1.

Seventeen days have passed since the attack, but residents of three adjacent villages in the area have been unable to return to their regular lives and were still in a panic on Tuesday. The damaged houses have not been repaired and their residents have taken shelter with other families.

"We are still scared to go to the market," said Rengweng Mro, the chief of the Rengyen Mro Para village, adding that it takes less time to go to the Sarai Keaju Market via Quantum Road. But workers from the rubber company frequent that road, he said. “We take a different route out of fear."