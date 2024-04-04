    বাংলা

    Home Minister Kamal announces crackdown on KNF over bank heists in the hills

    Measures will be taken to firmly quell Kuki-Chin following instructions from the prime minister, the home minister says

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 April 2024, 04:33 PM
    Updated : 4 April 2024, 04:33 PM

    Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has announced a crackdown on the Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, blaming the separatist tribal group for the daring bank robberies in Bandarban for two consecutive days.

    He asked authorities at a media briefing at the Secretariat on Thursday to investigate whether there is any other purpose behind the heists.

    “Those who attacked the banks, looted money, took away weapons and abducted a bank official will be brought to book,” he said.

    Armed robbers attacked three branches of Krishi Bank and Sonali Bank in Ruma and Thanchi Upazilas of Bandarban on Tuesday and Wednesday. They looted money, assaulted bank officers and employees and abducted a bank official. They took several weapons and ammunition.

    The attack on the Sonali Bank and subsequent abduction of its Ruma branch Manager Nezam Uddin occurred in the first hours of Tuesday night. But the robberies at the Krishi and Sonali Bank in Thanchi took place in broad daylight.

    The name of KNF, better known as the Bawm Party in the hills, appeared in both incidents.

    In a text message on Thursday, the Rapid Action Battalion says it has secured the release of Nezam Uddin who was abducted during the heist.

    “Measures will be taken to strictly suppress Kuki-Chin following instructions given by the prime minister,” the home minister said.

    “The army and RAB had previously destroyed a KNF hideout. The group also provided training to a militant outfit. At one point, their representatives surrendered to us and said they wanted peace as well.

    But the recent incidents, he said, have made the government think again about their intentions.

