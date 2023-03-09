RAJUK awaits papers, expert opinion to decide fate of Siddique Bazar building

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha or RAJUK, the development authority of Dhaka city, is waiting for documents and expert opinion on the building that partially collapsed after a blast in Siddique Bazar to decide its fate.

It could not check the papers to see if the building was constructed in compliance with the rules because Tuesday and Wednesday were public holidays over Dol Jatra and Shab-e-Barat.

Md Hamidul Islam, a director of RAJUK who visited the blast site near North South Road on Wednesday, said they believed the building was constructed during the 1980s, even before the establishment of the development authority.

“Everyone said that the building is about 40-45 years old. We can’t say anything before seeing the documents. The records officer has been instructed, and we’ll get the information soon.”

He said two committees were being formed – one by the RAJUK and the other with experts – to look into the building’s records and determine the condition of the building.