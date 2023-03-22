    বাংলা

    PM Hasina hands over 39,365 houses to homeless people in 4th phase

    The prime minister also declares seven more districts and 159 more upazilas as homeless- and landless-free areas

    News Desk
    Published : 22 March 2023, 07:15 AM
    Updated : 22 March 2023, 07:15 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has handed over 39,365 more houses to homeless people ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, reports state-run news agency BSS.

    As part of the government's aim to ensure housing for all landless people, the prime minister handed over the houses in the fourth phase of the Ashrayan-2 project through a virtual event from her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday.

    Earlier, 63,999 houses were distributed to the landless and homeless people in the first phase, 53,330 in the second phase and 59,133 in the third phase.

    With the distribution of 39,365 more houses, its total number stood at 2,15,827 under the Ashrayan-2 project.

    The prime minister also declared seven more districts and 159 more upazilas free from homeless and landless people, taking the total number of homeless- and landless-free districts to nine and upazilas to 211, according to the report.

    Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman introduced the rehabilitation programme for homeless people in 1972. Under the Ashrayan project, 771,301 families have been rehabilitated since 1997.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina opens Bangladesh Business Summit 2023
    PM opens Bangladesh Business Summit 2023
    The three-day summit is being organised to mark the golden jubilee of the country's apex business body FBCCI
    Do not stockpile food after bulk buying during Ramadan: Hasina
    Don’t stock up for Ramadan after bulk buying: Hasina
    Bangladesh has enough supplies for the Islamic month, according to the prime minister
    Political stability leads to development, says Hasina
    Political stability brings development: Hasina
    The prime minister urges patience from the people amid economic worries due to the Ukraine war
    File Photo
    Hasina warns against profiteering during Ramadan
    The prime minister decries practices such as adulteration and stockpiling of commodities that destabilise the market

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain