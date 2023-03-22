PM Hasina hands over 39,365 houses to homeless people in 4th phase

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has handed over 39,365 more houses to homeless people ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, reports state-run news agency BSS.

As part of the government's aim to ensure housing for all landless people, the prime minister handed over the houses in the fourth phase of the Ashrayan-2 project through a virtual event from her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday.

Earlier, 63,999 houses were distributed to the landless and homeless people in the first phase, 53,330 in the second phase and 59,133 in the third phase.