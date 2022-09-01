Top court halts HC order that nullified permission to arrest govt officials

A High Court ruling that 'nullified' the requirement of prior permission to arrest civil servants on criminal charges under the Public Service Act has been put on hold on an appeal by the state.

A six-member Appellate Division bench, headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddiqui, issued the order after a hearing on Thursday.

After suspending the High Court order, the apex court adjourned proceedings until Sept 23.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared on behalf of the state, while lawyer Manzil Morshed represented the writ petitioner challenging the legality of the provision.