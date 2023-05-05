Police find no one responsible for deadly Bangladesh container depot fire

Police have submitted the final report over the deadly fire at a container depot in Chattogram’s Sitakunda, saying no one was responsible for the incident.

A committee formed by the administration earlier said the owners and the government agencies cannot avoid liability for the blaze that killed over 50 people at BM Depot.

The Detective Branch of police submitted the report to the Chief Judicial Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, describing the incident as a “mistake of fact”, said SM Shafiullah, the district’s superintendent of police.

Mistakes of fact arise when a criminal defendant misunderstood some fact that negates an element of the crime, according to Justia, an online platform for the legal community to share their knowledge.

“None of the accused are involved with the incident. It was just an explosion,” Shafiullah said, speaking to bdnews24.com on Friday.

“The rest depends on the court. If it is not satisfied, it can task another agency with reinvestigating the incident.”

The court is set to hear next Monday whether to accept the report.