Court assigns CID to a new investigation into BUET student Fardin’s death

A Dhaka court has ordered a new investigation into the case filed with the Rampura Police Station over the death of Fardin Noor Parash, a BUET student.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shanto Islam Mallick issued the order on Sunday after he received an objection filed by Fardin’s father Kazi Nuruddin Rana against the Detective Police’s final report.
The judge ordered the Criminal Investigation Department to submit a report on May 24 after the fresh probe.
On Feb 6, Inspector Mohammad Yasin Shikder of the police’s Detective Branch filed the final report on the case.
The report mentioned several reasons that pushed Fardin to despair and led him to commit suicide. It also recommended that Fardin’s friend Amatullah Bushra should be acquitted of the charges.
But Fardin’s father Kazi Nuruddin Rana believed his son was murdered.
The hearing of the DB report seeking Bushra’s acquittal was scheduled for Feb 14. On that day, the petitioners sought more time to file an objection to the final report. The judge scheduled the hearing of the case for Mar 16.
Fardin, 24, a third-year student of civil engineering at BUET was a debater. He was selected to take part in a debate competition in Spain in December last year.
Fardin left home in Demra’s Konapara for a BUET hall of residence on Nov 4 last year, saying he would study with his friends for an exam the following day.
But he did not appear for the exam, prompting his friends to inform the family of the development. The family then filed a general diary with the police in Rampura, where he was seen for the last time.
After three days, he was found dead in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj on Nov 7.
Nuruddin named Bushra, who accompanied Fardin from the afternoon to evening on the day he went missing, as a suspect in a murder case filed at Rampura Police Station on Nov 10. Bushra was taken into custody and the court granted police a five-day remand to interrogate her.
She was granted bail after police said in its report that Fardin died by suicide.
Fardin’s frustration over his failure to collect airfare to join a debate competition in Spain and to pay for expenses for the study of his younger brothers and other factors were the reasons behind his suicide, the police report said.