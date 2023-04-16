Court assigns CID to a new investigation into BUET student Fardin’s death

A Dhaka court has ordered a new investigation into the case filed with the Rampura Police Station over the death of Fardin Noor Parash, a BUET student.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shanto Islam Mallick issued the order on Sunday after he received an objection filed by Fardin’s father Kazi Nuruddin Rana against the Detective Police’s final report.

The judge ordered the Criminal Investigation Department to submit a report on May 24 after the fresh probe.

On Feb 6, Inspector Mohammad Yasin Shikder of the police’s Detective Branch filed the final report on the case.

The report mentioned several reasons that pushed Fardin to despair and led him to commit suicide. It also recommended that Fardin’s friend Amatullah Bushra should be acquitted of the charges.