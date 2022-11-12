Former councillor among 32 BNP leaders, activists arrested in Dhaka

Police have arrested 32 leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliate organisations from a food court in Dhaka’s Mohakhali.
The arrestees include the former councillor of Dhaka North's ward No. 20, Abul Kalam Azad, and the president of the Jubo Dal's Banani unit, according to the police.
The men, who are implicated in cases involving attacks on law enforcement and terrorism, were taken into custody on Friday night.
“We arrested them over a few cases filed last month,” said Kafrul Police Station chief Hafizur Rahman.
Police will send seventeen of them to court and seek to remand them for questioning in custody, Hafizur said.
Law enforcers launched the raid after being tipped off about the suspects gathering in a food court and 'plotting' against the government.