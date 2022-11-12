    বাংলা

    Former councillor among 32 BNP leaders, activists arrested in Dhaka

    They face various charges, including terrorism and attacks on police

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 12 Nov 2022, 04:54 AM
    Updated : 12 Nov 2022, 04:54 AM

    Police have arrested 32 leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliate organisations from a food court in Dhaka’s Mohakhali.

    The arrestees include the former councillor of Dhaka North's ward No. 20, Abul Kalam Azad, and the president of the Jubo Dal's Banani unit, according to the police.

    The men, who are implicated in cases involving attacks on law enforcement and terrorism, were taken into custody on Friday night.

    “We arrested them over a few cases filed last month,” said Kafrul Police Station chief Hafizur Rahman.

    Police will send seventeen of them to court and seek to remand them for questioning in custody, Hafizur said.

    Law enforcers launched the raid after being tipped off about the suspects gathering in a food court and 'plotting' against the government.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police probe into Fardin murder expands to Chanpara, a drug hotspot in Narayanganj  
    Fardin murder probe expands to Chanpara, a drug hotspot  
    Police suspect drug peddlers beat the BUET student to death in the infamous neighbourhood of Rupganj
    ‘Most wanted man’ killed in Narayanganj ‘gunfight’ was shot by drug peddlers, RAB says
    Suspect killed in N’ganj shot by drug peddlers: RAB
    The deadly ‘shootout’ occurred nearly a year after the US imposed sanctions on the force for ‘serious violation of human rights’
    Another body recovered 47 days after Panchagarh boat capsize; death toll rises to 71
    Another body recovered 47 days after Panchagarh boat capsize
    One more victim is still missing
    What classmates, family say about slain BUET student Fardin
    What classmates, family say about Fardin
    Several media outlets have linked his murder to drugs or militancy, but people close to him say the reports are wrong

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher