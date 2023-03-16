Newborn among three killed in separate road accidents in Cox’s Bazar

Three people, including a newborn, have died and four others were injured in two separate road accidents in Cox’s Bazar's Ukhiya Upazila.

The incidents occurred in Ukhiya’s TV Tower area on Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf road, locally known as Arakan Road, on Wednesday, said Inspector Md Saiful Islam, chief of Shahpuri Highway Police Outpost.

Police have only been able to identify one of the dead so far - Rafi Mia, 30, a resident of Palongkhali Union in Ukhiya.