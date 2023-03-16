    বাংলা

    Newborn among three killed in separate road accidents in Cox’s Bazar

    The incidents occurred in Ukhiya’s TV Tower area on the Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf road, locally known as Arakan Road

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 March 2023, 07:09 AM
    Updated : 16 March 2023, 07:09 AM

    Three people, including a newborn, have died and four others were injured in two separate road accidents in Cox’s Bazar's Ukhiya Upazila.

    The incidents occurred in Ukhiya’s TV Tower area on Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf road, locally known as Arakan Road, on Wednesday, said Inspector Md Saiful Islam, chief of Shahpuri Highway Police Outpost.

    Police have only been able to identify one of the dead so far - Rafi Mia, 30, a resident of Palongkhali Union in Ukhiya.

    A Cox’s Bazar-bound covered van ploughed into a pickup car coming from the opposite direction at the TV Tower area around 10 pm on Wednesday, leaving the pickup driver dead on the spot. Four people were injured in the incident, Saiful said, citing the locals.

    "In another accident, a patient-carrying ambulance veered out of control and overturned in the area around 11:30 pm, leaving two people, including a one-day-old newborn, dead on the spot.”

    The authorities could not confirm their identities. They appeared to be Rohingya, Saiful said.

    Police seized all three vehicles. The injured were sent to hospital, he added.

