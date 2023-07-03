Three suspected muggers confess to killing constable in Dhaka: police

Three suspected muggers have confessed to killing Constable Moniruzzaman Talukder in Dhaka's Farmgate after Eid-ul-Azha, police say.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zaki Al-Farabi recorded statements of Rabbi and Qamrul on Monday, while Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Md Rashidul Alam recorded the statements of Liton.
Police produced the trio before the court for the recording of their statements on Monday. They were identified with single names and their ages were not disclosed.
"They all gave detailed statements involving their parts in the crime. No lawyer stood up for them at that time," said Sheikh Rakibur Rahman, a general recording officer of police at the court.
Shah Alam, a sub-inspector at Tejgaon Police Station, is investigating the case.
Fourty-year-old Moniruzzaman returned to Dhaka from his native Sherpur on Saturday after his Eid break and was headed to the Tejgaon Railway Station Traffic Office when he was killed in a knife attack.
Moniruzzaman had crossed the road and was waiting for another bus after getting off his previous one when he was followed by the three suspects, said Khandakar Mahid Uddin, an additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
“One suspect confronted Moniruzzaman and attempted to grab his wallet, but Moniruzzaman fought back. Later, another suspect stabbed him in the thigh from behind. They assaulted him further, and took away his wallet and mobile phone, heading west.”
Mahid said suspects Rabbi, Liton, and Kamrul are accused in several other cases related to drug offences and robbery.