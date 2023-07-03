Three suspected muggers confess to killing constable in Dhaka: police

Three suspected muggers have confessed to killing Constable Moniruzzaman Talukder in Dhaka's Farmgate after Eid-ul-Azha, police say.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zaki Al-Farabi recorded statements of Rabbi and Qamrul on Monday, while Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Md Rashidul Alam recorded the statements of Liton.

Police produced the trio before the court for the recording of their statements on Monday. They were identified with single names and their ages were not disclosed.

"They all gave detailed statements involving their parts in the crime. No lawyer stood up for them at that time," said Sheikh Rakibur Rahman, a general recording officer of police at the court.

Shah Alam, a sub-inspector at Tejgaon Police Station, is investigating the case.