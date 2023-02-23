Bobby Hajjaj's book 'President Er Lungi Nai' banned from Ekushey Book Fair

A task force has banned the sale and exhibition of 'President Er Lungi Nai', a novel by National Democratic Front Chairman Bobby Hajjaj, at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair for “not complying” with the event's regulations.

Ashim Kumar Dey, chairman of the task force and managing director of Bangladesh Shilpi Kalyan Trust, on Wednesday said the book came to their attention on Monday, and they informed the publishing house Gatidhara about their decision verbally on Tuesday.

“Since they have accepted our argument, no written instructions were needed.”

Workers at Gatidhara’s stall said they took the book off the shelves on Tuesday, but it was still available on online shops and the publisher’s Banglabazar outlet.