Bobby Hajjaj's book 'President Er Lungi Nai' banned from Ekushey Book Fair

A task force has banned the sale and exhibition of 'President Er Lungi Nai', a novel by National Democratic Front Chairman Bobby Hajjaj, at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair for “not complying” with the event's regulations.
Ashim Kumar Dey, chairman of the task force and managing director of Bangladesh Shilpi Kalyan Trust, on Wednesday said the book came to their attention on Monday, and they informed the publishing house Gatidhara about their decision verbally on Tuesday.
“Since they have accepted our argument, no written instructions were needed.”
Workers at Gatidhara’s stall said they took the book off the shelves on Tuesday, but it was still available on online shops and the publisher’s Banglabazar outlet.
Bobby and Gatidhara Executive Director Ahmed Kawsar said the task force mainly objected to the book’s title, not the content.
“They didn't read the entire book. I don't think they would have had a negative impression of the book had they read it. Everyone will like this book,” Bobby said, lamenting that the Bangla Academy communicated with the publisher, not him.
"As a writer and citizen of this country, I believe we should all have the freedom of expression," said Bobby, the son of controversial business tycoon Moosa Bin Shamsher.
“Banning a work of literature in this manner surely violates freedom of expression.”
The flap of the book says ‘President Er Lungi Nai’ is a fantasy novel set in a strange land where insects make laws and rule the country as de facto leaders. During political turbulence, they take away the president to an undisclosed place but refuse to answer questions about the development. The protagonist, Khalid, searches for his true identity amid the turmoil.
The fair authorities have banned Jannatun Nayeem Prity’s autobiography ‘Jonmo O Jonir Itihas’, published by Nalanda.
The Bangla Academy has also denied Adarsha Prokashoni access to the fair this year over three books.
The books in question are “Oprotirodhyo Unyaner Obhabonio Kothamala” by Foyez Ahmed Toiyob, “Bangalir Mediocrityr Sondhane” by Faham Abdus Salam, and “Unyan Bivrom” by Zia Hasan. Faham is the son-in-law of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.